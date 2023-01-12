Canadian Ticket Co.'s Bid To Nix False Ad Suit Mired In Mich.

By Danielle Ferguson (January 12, 2023, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday denied a Canadian ticket purchasing company's attempt to dismiss a competitor's false advertising claims, saying he needed more information about a Michigan-based employee who may have been involved to determine if the Canadian company has personal jurisdiction in the state....

