Calif. Says Insulin-Makers, PBMs Overcharge Diabetics

By Nadia Dreid (January 12, 2023, 8:29 PM EST) -- Eli Lilly & Co., Novo Nordisk Inc. and Sanofi make virtually all the nation's insulin and have been working with pharmacy benefit managers to keep the cost of the life-saving drug steadily climbing to "exorbitant" levels, according to a new lawsuit from the state of California....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS