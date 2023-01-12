NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendation

By David Steele (January 12, 2023, 7:15 PM EST) -- The recommendations made by the NCAA's Division I Transformation Committee last week – including sweeping changes related to the input and inclusion of athletes in the governance of college sports and a sizable expansion of all championship tournaments – were approved Thursday by the Division I Board of Directors at the NCAA convention in San Antonio....

