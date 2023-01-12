RJ Reynolds Hit With Suit Over 'Acrid Taste' Brown Vape Pods

By Dorothy Atkins (January 12, 2023, 7:49 PM EST) -- A smoker hit R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. with a proposed consumer class action in Florida federal court, alleging that the company deceptively advertises and sells packs of clear "Vuse Golden Tobacco" vaping cartridges that actually contain pods with inconsistent quality, "dark brown fluid and a burnt, acrid taste."...

