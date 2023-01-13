Wash. Wants Anti-Union Group Out Of Labor Dept. Orientation

By Greg Lamm (January 13, 2023, 6:30 PM EST) -- Washington state's labor department on Friday asked a federal judge to toss an anti-union group's attempt to sit in on the department's new employee orientation sessions, arguing that there are other reasonable ways to contact workers, such as mailings and bulletin board postings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS