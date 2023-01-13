Pro Say: The Looming Battle Over Noncompete Deals

Law360 (January 13, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- Decades of tension over the use of noncompete agreements in the workplace has bubbled over to start the year with a Federal Trade Commission proposal to ban those agreements across the board, drawing cheers from the labor movement, threats of swift litigation from the powerful business lobby, and the promise of a fierce legal and political clash in the coming months. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS