Investor Sues Cybersecurity Co. Insiders Over 'Sham' Merger

By Donald Morrison (January 13, 2023, 6:31 PM EST) -- The founders of a small Virginia-based cybersecurity startup have been hit with a suit by a former lender and major stockholder, alleging they coerced investors into accepting an unfair price for a "sham" merger while refusing to make disclosures about the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS