FCC Cautioned On 6 GHz Interference With Utilities

By Christopher Cole (January 13, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- New studies show the need for strong protections against interference in the 6 GHz band as the Federal Communications Commission forges ahead with allowing unlicensed Wi-Fi devices to use the spectrum, a top utility group said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS