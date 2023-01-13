Biotech Co. Tricida Gets Bankruptcy Auction Fast-Tracked

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 13, 2023, 3:26 PM EST) -- Bankrupt San Francisco biotech company Tricida Inc. got conditional approval Friday for an expedited sale process in Chapter 11, overcoming skepticism from a Delaware bankruptcy judge and objections from the U.S. Trustee's Office that there were no "compelling circumstances" to justify a fast track....

