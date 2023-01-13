Latest Round Of Coinbase Layoffs Trims Legal, Compliance

By Aaron West (January 13, 2023, 3:34 PM EST) -- Coinbase Global Inc.'s most recent round of layoffs affected some of the company's legal and compliance employees, despite its announcement a week earlier that the crypto trading platform would strengthen compliance efforts as part of a settlement with financial regulators....

