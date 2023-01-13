Atty Fee Requests In School Masking Cases Fail At 3rd Circ.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 13, 2023, 3:20 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday rejected attorney fee requests from Pennsylvania parents who sued two school districts over their COVID mask-optional policies only for the Centers for Disease Control to relax masking requirements amid litigation, reasoning that the cases' dismissal as moot negated fee awards....

