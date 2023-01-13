Man Tells 4th Circ. Nationwide Owes Defense In Bar Fight Suit

By Ganesh Setty (January 13, 2023, 5:18 PM EST) -- A man accused of assaulting another patron at a Virginia sports bar urged the Fourth Circuit to overturn a district court's decision relieving a Nationwide unit of defending him in the injury suit, arguing that he couldn't have given timely notice to the insurer for events that didn't happen. ...

