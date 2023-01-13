SEC Taps Ex-Cleary Lawyer To Lead Corporation Finance Unit

By Jessica Corso (January 13, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced the appointment of a new department head for the second time this week, saying that a former Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP attorney will take over the division of corporate finance after current director Renee Jones exits the agency next month....

