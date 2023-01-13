Under Armour Wins $1 Verdict In TM Suit Against Armorina

By Dorothy Atkins (January 13, 2023, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal jury on Thursday found New York women's athletic wear company Armorina Inc. liable for infringing and diluting sports apparel giant Under Armour Inc.'s "Armour" marks, but concluded that the infringement wasn't willful and awarded Under Armour only $1 in damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS