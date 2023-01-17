DC Health Care Co. To Pay $1.5M For Shorting Pandemic Staff

By Caleb Drickey (January 17, 2023, 4:29 PM EST) -- A defunct District of Columbia assisted living company and its owners agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations that it forced workers to pull 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic without adequate pay, D.C.'s attorney general announced Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS