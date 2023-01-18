Insurer Tells 4th Circ. No Fraud Coverage Owed To Practice

By Emily Enfinger (January 18, 2023, 1:17 PM EST) -- An insurer told the Fourth Circuit that it doesn't owe coverage to a defunct child therapy practice after one of the practice's employees was accused of faking her license, saying that under Virginia law it doesn't need to show that the practice subjectively believed the answers were false....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS