United Airlines: Colo. Sick Leave Law Preempted By Feds

By Daniel Ducassi (January 17, 2023, 8:35 PM EST) -- United Airlines has filed a challenge in Colorado federal court to a 2020 state law setting up sick leave requirements for workers, arguing that federal laws like the Airline Deregulation Act preempt the Colorado law and regulations....

