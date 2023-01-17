DeSantis Bans Fla. Retirement System From ESG Investing

By Peter McGuire (January 17, 2023, 6:48 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday formalized rules banning the state's asset managers from considering environmental, social and governance issues when investing public money, in the latest move against a radical "woke" agenda he said corporations were foisting on the Sunshine State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS