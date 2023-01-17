Atty Calls For More Info On Expanded Border Processing App

By Alyssa Aquino (January 17, 2023, 7:50 PM EST) -- An American Immigration Council attorney criticized the Biden administration on Tuesday for requiring migrants to use a border processing mobile device app to access new humanitarian migration pathways, without providing clear information on how the platform works....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS