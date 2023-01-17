Skadden, Simpson Thacher Steer $975M S&P Global Deal

By Elaine Briseño (January 17, 2023, 5:49 PM EST) -- Financial services provider S&P Global, represented by Skadden, is selling its engineering solutions business for $975 million in cash to Simpson Thacher-led global investment giant KKR, one of its long-standing customers, according to a Tuesday announcement....

