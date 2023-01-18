Judge Won't Toss Invalidity Defense In Bike Wheel IP Case

By Adam Lidgett (January 18, 2023, 1:47 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has refused to hand bicycle parts maker SRAM LLC a win in its patent infringement suit, finding that a failed attempt to get the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review SRAM's patents didn't extinguish its rival's invalidity arguments in court....

