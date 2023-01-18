7th Circ. Upholds Indiana Hospital's Win In Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (January 18, 2023, 1:46 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit won't reopen a Black nurse's lawsuit claiming she was given a lower-paying position because of her race, saying she failed to put forward enough evidence to show that bias, and not concerns about her performance, caused her to be transferred....

