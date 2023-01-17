DOJ Adds New Incentives To Corporate Enforcement Policy

By Stewart Bishop (January 17, 2023, 9:52 PM EST) -- The Department of Justice on Tuesday unveiled another round of tweaks to its corporate criminal enforcement policies as part of its ongoing campaign to convince more companies to self-report misconduct, with changes including steep discounts on fines and expanded declination eligibility....

