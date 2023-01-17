California Justice Dept. Names First-Ever Diversity Officer

By Craig Clough (January 17, 2023, 9:24 PM EST) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday that his office is hiring its first-ever chief diversity and inclusion officer to lead the department's diversity projects and promote inclusion in its workforce. ...

