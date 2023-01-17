Ohio Atty's Scathing Text Could Lead To Sanctions, Peer Says

By Eric Heisig (January 17, 2023, 8:08 PM EST) -- An Ohio attorney could face a misconduct case over a widely circulated text he allegedly sent to a female associate in which he said she took a salary "while sitting on your ass" during her maternity leave, a lawyer who frequently represents peers facing sanctions said Tuesday....

