Art History Lecturer Lobs Religious Bias Claims At Hamline

By Hailey Konnath (January 17, 2023, 11:04 PM EST) -- An art history lecturer criticized after she showed an image of the Prophet Muhammad in class launched a lawsuit Tuesday against Hamline University in Minnesota, claiming that the university's handling of the incident constituted religious discrimination and that the school also defamed her by calling her conduct "undeniably Islamophobic."...

