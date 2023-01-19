Rolex Can't Turn Back IP Office Ruling Over Crown Logo

By Alex Baldwin (January 19, 2023, 6:51 PM GMT) -- Rolex has lost its attempt to convince a European court to stop a Nordic fashion business from registering an image of a crown as a trademark, as the court backed an earlier ruling that watches and clothing are not similar enough goods to risk confusion between the brands' logos....

