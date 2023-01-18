Enviro Consultant Wants Suit From Ga. Mining Co. Tossed

By Peter McGuire (January 18, 2023, 2:36 PM EST) -- An environmental consultant accused of botching an evaluation of a mineral processing plant during a pending sale told a Georgia federal court Tuesday that its contract for the work bars a lawsuit against it from the company that bought the facility and has filed a counterclaim to recover court costs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS