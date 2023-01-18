US Immigration Court Backlog Reaches All-Time High

By Britain Eakin (January 18, 2023, 9:43 PM EST) -- The backlog of asylum cases has surpassed 800,000 for the first time, while the overall backlog of pending immigration court cases has likewise reached an all-time high of nearly 2.1 million, according to new data released Wednesday....

