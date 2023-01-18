Ohio Panel Backs Satire Site's Eatery Defamation Victory

By Ryan Harroff (January 18, 2023, 11:12 PM EST) -- An Ohio restaurateur cannot claim that a trio of joke articles accusing him and his food hall of racism were defamatory when the articles and the website they can be found on are obviously satirical, a state appeals panel said....

