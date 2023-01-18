Oilfield Co. Says Auditor's 'Epic Failure' Allowed Fraud

By Tom Lotshaw (January 18, 2023, 9:23 PM EST) -- SAExploration Holdings Inc. alleges that negligence by its former auditor, PKF Texas, allowed corporate fraud and embezzlement by its former directors to continue for years, resulting in losses of roughly $50 million....

