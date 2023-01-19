3 USPTO Updates You Need To Know

By Adam Lidgett (January 19, 2023, 4:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has decided to continue a search program in collaboration with Japan's and South Korea's patent offices, and the agency is asking for further comments on a proposed expansion of admission criteria for those looking to practice in patent cases before it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS