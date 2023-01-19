Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board Names New Leadership

By Emily Sawicki (January 19, 2023, 3:32 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board has new leadership for 2023, naming two seasoned government attorneys as new chief counsel and deputy chief counsel in charge of reviewing, investigating and prosecuting complaints against judges in the state....

