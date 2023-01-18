SG, Levi's And More Back Jack Daniel's High Court TM Fight

By Tiffany Hu (January 18, 2023, 10:06 PM EST) -- From the Office of the Solicitor General to Levi's to Campbell's Soup, a wide range of voices on Wednesday weighed in on a copyright dispute in the U.S. Supreme Court over whether a dog toy parodying a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle should be protected by the First Amendment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS