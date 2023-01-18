H&M Can't Get En Banc 9th Circ. To Revisit Copyright Loss

By Gina Kim (January 18, 2023, 6:51 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday turned down fast-fashion retailer H&M's request for an en banc hearing to review a three-judge panel's decision finding fashion company Unicolors Inc. had a valid copyright in fabric patterns H&M was found to have infringed, delivering it another defeat in this yearslong dispute....

