Mass. Man Gets 41 Months For Money Counterfeiting Scheme

By Elliot Weld (January 18, 2023, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts man charged with creating thousands of counterfeit $100 bills and scheming to distribute them was sentenced to 41 months in prison in Boston federal court Wednesday morning in what prosecutors described as one of the most widespread counterfeiting operations in the district's recent history....

