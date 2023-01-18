Pyrex Maker Settles FTC's 'Made In USA' Claims For $129K

By Gina Kim (January 18, 2023, 7:52 PM EST) -- Instant Brands, the maker behind the popular glass kitchenware Pyrex, agreed Wednesday to pay $129,416 to the Federal Trade Commission to resolve allegations that it falsely touted some of its glass measuring cups as being "Made in USA" when they were actually imported from China. ...

