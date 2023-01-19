5th Circ. Upholds Lincare's Win In Ex-Worker's Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (January 19, 2023, 2:38 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to revive a Black salesperson's suit claiming medical equipment company Lincare failed to adequately handle reports of colleagues using racial slurs, finding that the firm took steps to discipline employees when it learned of the misconduct....

