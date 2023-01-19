CFPB May Be Creating New Financial Privacy Standards

By David Stein (January 19, 2023, 3:49 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau increasingly is using the doctrine of unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices, or UDAAP, particularly the unfairness prong, to identify practices it considers presumptively unfair and press financial institutions to change those practices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS