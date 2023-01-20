Russian Exec Sues Citibank For Withholding $500K In Funds

By Silvia Martelli (January 20, 2023, 4:51 PM GMT) -- An executive at Russian conglomerate Interros has accused Citibank of unfairly withholding money she had transferred from an account at a sanctioned Russian lender without good reason, saying she wasn't on a list of sanctioned individuals established after the invasion of Ukraine....

