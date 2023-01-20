Pa. Taxi Group Says Rezoning Hurts Airport Business

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 20, 2023, 9:52 PM EST) -- A group of taxi drivers are suing the city of Philadelphia over a proposed zoning change to the airport, claiming it will hide cabs from public view and compound the financial hit the industry has taken from the rideshare app competition....

