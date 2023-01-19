Pa. Federal Courthouse Attack Suspect Wanted To 'Bleed Out'

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 19, 2023, 12:42 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted murder and assaulting a court security officer after he approached a guard Tuesday at the James A. Byrne federal courthouse in Philadelphia while carrying knives and was shot multiple times by security personnel, after which he asked officers to let him "bleed out."...

