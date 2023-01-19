11th Circ. Won't Revive Teacher's Race, Age Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (January 19, 2023, 2:28 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined Thursday to reinstate a former Alabama teacher's age and race discrimination lawsuit against a county school board, saying she couldn't prove that bias played a role in the board's decision to act on her tentative plan to retire....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS