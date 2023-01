IHS Proposes Expansion Of Wash. Tribe's Coverage Area

By Ali Sullivan (January 20, 2023, 7:46 PM EST) -- The Indian Health Service is proposing to expand its health services program to Hoh Tribe members living outside the Native American tribe's northern Washington reservation — a move that a tribe leader says will increase health care accessibility for off-reservation members....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS