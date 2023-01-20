7th Circ. Judge Wood Named American Law Institute Director

By Tracey Read (January 20, 2023, 1:45 PM EST) -- Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Diane P. Wood has been appointed director designate of the American Law Institute's Council — the first woman to hold the position at the independent research and advocacy group of judges, lawyers and legal scholars....

