6th Circ. Mulls Agency Deference In Bump Stock Ban Fight

By Eric Heisig (January 19, 2023, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel wondered Thursday how much weight they should give to the federal government's position that the congressional definition of "machine gun" includes bump stocks — pieces of plastic that make semiautomatic weapons fully automatic — while a challenger argued the definition's ambiguity should spell doom for a Trump-era ban on the accessories....

