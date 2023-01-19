Exxon Tells Texas Justices Oil Co. Owes $71M Settlement Fee

By Lauren Castle (January 19, 2023, 6:53 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. told the Texas Supreme Court that two oil developers must repay it $71 million for settling environmental lawsuits linked to the pair buying Louisiana mineral rights and representing to the company that they were sophisticated enough to "play in the big leagues."...

