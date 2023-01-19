U.S. Launches Program For Americans To Sponsor Refugees

By Gina Kim (January 19, 2023, 6:06 PM EST) -- American households can now sponsor refugees and assist them with adapting to their new lives in the U.S. by helping them find housing, schools and jobs within the first few months, thanks to the creation of a new pilot program called "Welcome Corps," the U.S. Department of State announced Thursday. ...

