9th Circ. Affirms Fed. Rejection Of Grizzly Bear Protections

By Peter McGuire (January 19, 2023, 7:37 PM EST) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel ruled Thursday federal regulators correctly turned down environmental advocates' attempt to expand protected areas for endangered grizzly bears because the government's rejection of a petition to broaden its species recovery plan wasn't a final action the groups could challenge in court....

