Cannabis Co. Sues Calif. City Over Alleged Pot License Fraud

By Mike Curley (January 19, 2023, 4:09 PM EST) -- A California cannabis company is suing the city of Baldwin Park, alleging several of its former officials acted in concert to defraud and swindle a man into buying and paying mitigation fees on a cannabis license in violation of state law....

